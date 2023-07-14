Plans are being drawn up to create six new 'floating accommodation pods' next to the Albert Pier in St Helier's Marina.

Ports of Jersey says the structures will be attached to the new L-shaped pontoon near the Lifeboat Café.

The four-berth pods are set to be connected to the electricity and water mains and are intended to be rented out to people arriving by RIBs or other boats which don't have their own cabin facilities.

However, the marina operator says other visitors and Jersey residents will be able to rent them out too.

Similar pods have been constructed in other marinas around the UK, including at Neyland in Pembrokeshire. Credit: Twitter / @yachthavenney

The space where the pods are planned to be built was previously home to the linkspan bridge which was used to load vehicles onto car ferries when they used to dock at Albert Pier, but more recently has been used to store unused pontoons.

Ports of Jersey's Head of Maritime Operations, Louise Stafford, said: "This is a really exciting development which would diversify the facilities in St Helier Marina and offer alternative accommodation for both visiting sailors and local residents.

"The area is currently unproductive and is too shallow for large yachts, so this is a great way to help the blue economy and add to Jersey’s tourism offering."

A tender process is currently underway to source a company to manufacture the pods, which Ports of Jersey says it hopes to build from sustainable materials.

