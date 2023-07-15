Guernsey school children compete in 'alternative' Island Games

Play Brightcove video

The Natwest International Island Games has proved the perfect inspiration for some sporting fun at one school in Guernsey.

Pupils at La Mare de Carteret High competed in what's been dubbed the alternative games - from wellie throwing to tug of war.

"We've chosen sports that aren't necessarily the most sporty - but it is something that is diverse enough that everyone can get involved," says teacher Clare Fallaize.

"They don't need any prior skills. They can just go and wang a welly and have some fun."

The students were joined by Guernsey's basketball team, who spent some time away from the court getting to know the island's younger generation.

"They thought it would be really nice to get the basketball team here -the men and the women come and support some of our students who've been out supporting them and really enjoyed the atmosphere that it brought with it," says Ms Fallaize.

The basketball team were not able to defeat year 10 pupils in a tug of war contest. Credit: ITV Channel

"It was really cool how some of the athletes came and we were able to speak to them," added pupil Chloe Toumine .

The Island Games athletes themselves were just as happy to be part of the fun.

"We saw them at the cycling the other day so they are looking up to me and it fills me with joy seeing their smiling faces running around," says basketball player James Alderton.