Electric bus trialled in Jersey and Guernsey

Islanders are being asked to give feedback on a new electric bus on trial.

People in Jersey can catch a ride with it over the next three weeks before it moves on to be tested in Guernsey.

At around £325,000, electric buses are significantly more expensive than the vehicles used now.

But LibertyBus director Kevin Hart says the long-term environmental costs would be lower: "When you take out your diesel costs and your components that you would possibly replace, which is engines, gearbox, there are a lot less moving parts to an electric bus - so you have to look at the whole life cost.

"We've got to look to the future. How do we go carbon neutral on the island - how do we do our part?

"And electric bus is a thing - because the more people we can get on buses, the fewer cars that are out, the less traffic congestion there is. It's a win-win for everyone."

