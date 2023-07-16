Jersey Fire and Rescue Service are hoping to recruit part-time and full-time firefighters to join their team.

The jobs have become available because of internal promotions and funding from the Government which allows for entry-level positions to be filled.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jane Philpott says the force is particularly keen to strengthen its on-call team of firefighters, who can play a role in responding to emergencies on the island alongside another job.

She said: "This position is ideal for those who are looking to contribute to their community on a part-time basis while maintaining other employment.

"It’s extremely beneficial for employers as we train for core skills such as teamwork, leadership, medical and trauma first responder skills - a valuable addition to any workforce.”

Deputy chief fire officer Jane Philpott is one of just two women working within the force - a gender balance the service is hoping to improve.

Taster sessions are taking place on Sunday 23 July and Monday 24 July for those who want to learn more about what is involved - with Monday's session tailored for women.

Station Commander Craig Channing says they're an opportunity to gain experience and determine if it's a career for you.

He said: "Upon application, you’ll need to pass a series of tests - we’re keen to show you those tests and guide you in how to prepare for them throughout the process.

"Passing these tests is important and they’re a gateway to the final job interview, everyone who passes is offered an interview. You’ll be joining a great team, and we welcome applications from any individual who meets the qualifying criteria.”

