It has emerged that both Jersey's Chief Minister and her second-in-command will miss the island's final States sitting before the summer recess.

Deputy Kristina Moore is due to fly to Rwanda in East Africa for a conference about female empowerment, while Deputy Kirsten Morel will be away on 'planned annual leave'.

In an email to all States Members, Deputy Moore said: "I apologise to Members for my absence at the next sitting. I have accepted an invitation from the Rwandan Government to attend the "Women Deliver 2023 Conference" in Kigali from 17-20 July.

"My visit will include a programme of bilateral engagements aimed at further strengthening our relationship. I will therefore be requesting that I am marked as being on States business. The Deputy Chief Minister is on a planned period of annual leave."

The email Deputy Kristina Moore sent to all States Members.

Deputy Ian Gorst will be acting Chief Minister in their absence.

However, this has not stopped other States Members raising concerns that the island's two most senior politicians will be away during one of the busiest sittings of the year, and the last before their six-week summer holiday.

One Deputy told ITV News: "States Members swear an oath to be at States sittings. Her primary responsibility is to be running Jersey, not swanning around at conferences that sound like they don't directly impact on Jersey."

Others have pointed out the fact that the St Mary, St Ouen and St Peter deputy will be absent from a debate that affects her own constituents, namely a vote on whether the government should look to buy land at Greve de Lecq in order to keep it in public ownership.

The Chief Minister will also miss a debate on the Environment Minister's proposals to set up a new landlord licensing scheme to crackdown on sub-standard rental accommodation, and another on the future of the controversial hazardous waste mounds at La Collette.

Deputy Ian Gorst will be acting Chief Minister while Deputy Moore and Deputy Morel are both absent from the States. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Deputy Moz Scott of St Brelade has asked Deputy Moore to explain: "What process or criteria of prioritisation she uses to determine the circumstances in which she considers it acceptable to be absent from a States meeting, including whether any such process also takes into account the potential absence of the Deputy Chief Minister from the same meeting."

Another Jersey politician has questioned why the Chief Minister is flying to Rwanda, rather than dialing in virtually - a reference to the fact that the government is under increasing pressure to improve its green credentials and save tax payers' money.

ITV News has approached Deputy Moore's office for further comment.

