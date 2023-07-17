Female football club opens in Guernsey for the first time

A new women's football club has formed in Guernsey.

The aim is to get the team - Guernsey Football Club Women - entered into the FA women's football pyramid.

In the meantime, the club is looking to secure regular fixtures to give women and girls in the island to opportunity to develop their play.

The team's head coach, Anna Gauvin, says: "We're hoping that we can inspire some of the younger girls to continue their football dream, because there's not really been anything up till now for the youngsters to look forward to.

"The fixtures we have had in place have generally been very sparse so having a regular programme and getting girls to come and watch the women play - and just putting ourselves out there - is a great step forward.

"We did have opportunities when I was playing but it was limited, so we are hoping this will give them a good programme to look forward to and experience."

Scott Ferbrache and Katie Watson are joining the Guernsey Football Club Women as assistant coaches.

“I think what’s really nice now is that we’ve got female coaches coaching females,” says Katie.

“But what we need as well is a big base behind us too, so if any men or women - but particularly women - want to get involved with the matchday support or the admin side of it and be part of a little committee, then please get in touch because it’ll be fantastic to have women running women’s football too.”