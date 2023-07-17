Taxi prices rise in Jersey
People getting a taxi in Jersey will have to pay more from today (17 July 2023).
Fares have gone up by roughly 12 per cent, meaning a £20 journey will go up by more than £2.
The rate was put forward by the island's infrastructure minister, Deptuy Tom Binet, at a meeting last week.
The Minister reviews taxi and cab tariffs each year with reference to the Retail Price Index (Taxi) - this is a special index, calculated by Statistics Jersey to reflect the costs of commercial motoring.
New rates are as follows:
Tarrif 1 (Monday to Saturday, 7am-11pm): £3.75, plus 29p for every tenth of a mile.
Tarrif 2 (Monday to Saturday, 11pm to 7am; all day Sunday; public holidays): £3.85, plus 40p for every tenth of a mile.
Tarrif 3: (Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, 7pm to 7am, and from 7pm on New Year’s Eve until 7am on 2 January): £6.61, plus 43p for every tenth of a mile.