Taxi prices rise in Jersey

People getting a taxi in Jersey will have to pay more from today (17 July 2023).

Fares have gone up by roughly 12 per cent, meaning a £20 journey will go up by more than £2.

The rate was put forward by the island's infrastructure minister, Deptuy Tom Binet, at a meeting last week.

The Minister reviews taxi and cab tariffs each year with reference to the Retail Price Index (Taxi) - this is a special index, calculated by Statistics Jersey to reflect the costs of commercial motoring.

New rates are as follows: