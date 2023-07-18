The average home in Guernsey costs more than 16x times the average wage, according to a new report.

The Guernsey Housing Plan report lays out steps which need to be taken to address the island's housing pressures - including prioritising affordable and private rental accommodation and creating more housing for key workers.

It found that the average property in Guernsey costs 16.3x more than the average wage - the joint top value in Western Europe.

The island's wage-to-property ratio is also worse than in Jersey (where properties are 16x more than the average wage); the Isle of Man (9x the average earnings); and England (8.3x the average earnings).

The head of Guernsey's Environment & Infrastructure committee, who produced the report, says that housing underpins island life.

"It affects us all individually and as families but it also affects the island's economy," said Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez.

She added: "We know that housing is one of the key constraints on businesses and important public services being able to accommodate the people we need to provide those public services and fill those roles."

Deputy de Sausmarez says the island needs to be able to accommodate people to provide public services and fill jobs.

The report highlighted that over 1,500 additional accommodation units are needed between now and the end of 2027, based on projected population growth.

It also found that private market rents have increased by 44% since 2009.

