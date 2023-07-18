Full-time foster carers in Jersey who help young people will additional needs will now earn more than £56,000 a year under new government plans.

It's hoped the changes will encourage islanders to house more children as the States experiences a "rising level of need on the island".

The number of foster carers dropped during the pandemic and continues to be lower than the demand for them.

Carers will also receive maintenance, as well as allowances for holidays, birthdays and Christmas.

Islanders who come forward will be expected to create an environment in their home which will nurture the child.

This involves spending quality time with them, and working with their support network to ensure they feel safe and loved.

Anyone who takes on the role will receive additional training before they start.

The States has organised four meetings over the next week for anyone interested in learning more:

Tuesday 18 July 6pm-8pm, at Communicare, St Brelade

Wednesday 19 July 1pm-2pm, The Studio, 28-30 The Parade, St Helier

Thursday 20 July 6pm-8pm, St Clement’s Parish Hall

Monday 24 July 6pm for a virtual event - islanders can sign up here

Children and Education Assistant Minister, Connétable Richard Vibert, says: “ Intensive fostering is a significant commitment but one which is incredibly rewarding for both the carer and the child.

"Children and young people will form long-lasting and trusting relationships with their carers and feel safe, secure, and able to build and maintain friendships.

"This will improve their self-esteem and provide them with the strong foundations they need to make a success of their future.”

