A multi-million euro investment for a French tidal farm has been called a "game changer" by an Alderney politician.

French officials have dedicated €65 million, approximately £55 million, to build the farm in the stretch of water between Normandy and Alderney.

Politician Alex Snowdon says he hopes the project will be a success so it can be expanded into Alderney's waters.

Mr Snowdon said: "It's really good that we're seeing the support of the French government to start actual tidal in our waters very close to us.

"The hope is this would become a bigger project and we can get that renewable energy in Alderney - which is so important."

Current plans will see seven turbines that are 21m long and 26m high placed more than 9m below the surface to reduce disruption to boats.

They were designed by a company, Hydroquest, who say the area of water, known as the Alderney Race or Le Raz Blanchard, has one of the most powerful tides in the world.

Building will start in 2026, and it's hoped the energy produced will meet the electrical demands of 20,000 people for 20 years in France.

The trade body for tidal power producers in Europe, Ocean Energy Europe, believe this project could be the start of tidal energy being made on an industrial scale.

Donagh Cageny, the organisation's policy director says it is "going to be critical to making tidal something that powers the European economy in the late 2020s into the 2030s".

It also claims that on completion the farm will be the biggest of its kind in the world.

They continued: "The Flowatt project is so exciting because it's a large project, it's 17.5 megawatts and seven machines.

"It means there's going to be mass production of these machines, there's going to be a factory producing them and it's going to prove at scale that tidal is ready for the next step which is scaling up."

