Politicians in Jersey have agreed in principle to require landlords to register their rental properties with a scheme to crack down on sub-standard rental accommodation.

If the plans are approved in a final vote later this year, licences costing £60 will be mandatory from May 2024 and have to be renewed every two years. It follows claims that some tenants are living in squalid conditions, and tougher measures are needed to enforce minimum standards.

The licencing scheme was first introduced in 2021, but there was no requirement for landlords to register their properties.

Under the new proposals, properties will need to be inspected regularly to ensure they meet minimum safety and quality standards.

Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, tried to allay any fears landlords may have about the new law: "I think the fears around this centre on a phantom that doesn't really exist.

"This is going to be light-touch regulation. It's a single form to fill in every two years, that is not a huge regulatory burden."

During the States sitting on Tuesday 18 July, the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure scrutiny panel "called in" the proposed law, meaning the committee will have more time to examine the legislation before a decision was made.

While politicians were broadly supportive of the scheme, voting 34-10 in favour, it will still be subject to a final debate in November 2023.

