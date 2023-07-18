Work building a new 400-seat football stadium is getting underway in Guernsey.

The £10 million project will see a floodlit 3G pitch built on the Victoria Avenue playing fields in St Sampsons.

The Guernsey Football Association says the new structure will be able to seat 400 spectators, and also include a grass pitch for nine-a-side matches and training, as well as a clubhouse and changing room facilities.

The plan is for the sports ground to be used as a base to host training and matches for clubs, as well as recreational football and cup finals.

"It's really important that it's there for everyone," says Ross Allen, the manager of Guernsey FA's Academy.

"Guernsey football has never had a place that it can call home - so it's really nice that we're gonna have a great new facility that provides that", he added.

The development is being funded by a £1.175m grant from the Premier League, The FA and UK government’s Football Foundation - as well as a £150,000 grant from the Premier League Stadium Fund.

Ross Allen, GFA Academy Manager, says the site will provide a home for men's football, women's football and disabled football.

Gary Roberts, CEO of the Guernsey FA, says that this will be their first permanent home since the association was founded in 1893.

"But, more importantly, this is a project for Guernsey football," he added.

“Football has more than 2,000 active participants on a weekly basis in Guernsey, so we’ve made it an absolute priority that the site will be accessible, inclusive and affordable for the whole community.

"The 3G playing surface is compliant with the recommended FIFA international pitch size so will provide Guernsey with top-quality facilities for football at all levels, from those who play casually with friends, to youth-level football, all the way through to Guernsey FC and representative football."

Guernsey FC will also play home matches at the site and all Guernsey representative matches, including Muratti finals, will be hosted at the new facility.

Work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

