Full sized replica of first ship to sail around world arrives in Jersey

Play Brightcove video

A replica of the first vessel to circumnavigate the world has docked in Jersey.

The Nao Victoria was on Portuguese-born navigator Ferdinand Magellan's expedition from Spain in 1519.

The voyage was tens of thousands of miles long and also dangerous - of the hundreds of crew who left for the voyage, only 18 made it back to Sevilla in 1522.

The ship is now in Albert Pier, so islanders have a chance to learn its story.

"Everything - all the manoeuvres and everything - we have here we do it by hand like they used to back in the time," says Brenda Parra, project manager. "So it does give us a little bit of an experience of how they could probably be thinking when they were sailing."

The ship recreation will be berthed at Albert Pier until Sunday.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: