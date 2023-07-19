Any islanders in Guernsey who see an Asian hornet are being urged to take a picture and note which way it travels, but not to kill it.

They are being asked to share this information with a specialist team on 07839 197082 or by emailing asianhornet@gov.gg.

It is hoped experts can use this information to locate more of the insects and possibly their nests.

It comes as 38 queen Asian hornets were caught during the spring, a three fold increase from the previous year.

It is thought the rise was caused by the strong north-easterly winds which assist the hornets travelling from France.

Guernsey's specialist team has also destroyed five primary nests this year.

These are small nests built by a queen hornet in spring, usually found in sheds or outbuildings but are also frequently found inside bird boxes.

The queens stay within these nests for around six weeks, where they often raise roughly 100 worker hornets.

Once the nest is large enough, the hornets will leave it and move to other areas, such as taller trees, where larger secondary nests can be built.

Asian Hornet Strategy coordinator, Francis Russell, says: “There are only a few more weeks left to find primary nests, so please do look in sheds, outbuildings and bird houses and if you see anything you believe to be an Asian hornet please report it, along with a photograph if possible.”

