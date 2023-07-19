An Oftsted inspection of a secondary school in Guernsey has found it has improved in a number of areas previously rated as inadequate.

The report found that St Sampson's High School now puts more emphasis on supporting students with additional needs.

The school has also introduced measures to combat bullying - this includes encouraging pupils to act as anti-bullying ambassadors.

The inspection concluded that there's a strong agreement amongst both students and teachers that behaviour at the school has improved.

However, it recognised that exclusions remain higher than they should be.

This all comes a year after a damning Ofsted report into St Sampson's High School ranked three of the four inspected areas as inadequate, the lowest possible rating.

The principal, Vicky Godley, says: "Following the disappointment of our inspection last year, I am incredibly proud of the response from our staff, students and whole school community.

"Everyone has pulled together and today’s report is testament to the hard work, commitment and resilience of our school community.

"We have come a long way, but no one at our school is resting on laurels and we all remain absolutely committed to continuing our journey of improvement."

