Mounds of toxic waste, made up of around 250,000 tonnes of asbestos and other hazardous materials, are set to continue expanding following a decision made by politicians in Jersey.

Environmental campaigners have criticised the move after States Members voted to allow the government to continue dumping hazardous building waste at La Collette in St Helier.

The island's Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, defended the move and said voting against it would have meant "no new hospital, no new schools and no new homes", as there would be nowhere else for such waste to be dumped.

It means the coastal headland will continue to house the growing mounds, which don't have the required planning permission.

Environmentalist John Baker from Earth Project Jersey, said: "There were some great arguments and a lot of people saying, 'We are doing the wrong thing'...

"We have been doing the wrong thing since the 1970s - when is it going to stop?"

A total of 39 States Members voted with the Infrastructure Minister, meaning the toxic waste mound will continue growing until a longer-term solution to the problem is agreed and permission granted to dispose of the waste off-island.

Deputy Andy Howell, Deputy Montfort Tadier and St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft were the only three to vote against.

Constable Crowcroft said: "I have brought numerous propositions to the States to get more respect for the Parish of St Helier, but it's really slow progress and I am finding the battle to improve St Helier and get fairness for St Helier is getting harder every year."

