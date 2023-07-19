Play Brightcove video

Wildlife photographer John Ovenden spotted the creatures between Jersey and Guernsey.

Two humpback whales have been spotted in Channel Island waters.

Wildlife photographer John Ovenden captured the creatures surfacing while on a boat between Jersey and Guernsey.

John spotted the creatures at around 12pm on Tuesday 18 July - something that has always been a dream of his.

Mr Ovenden shared the footage he captured via social media, describing it as an "incredible experience".

He commented that he's spent 30 years looking for the animals, adding "this is a first for me."

