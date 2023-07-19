Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment of the unexpected interjection during Tuesday's States sitting.

A Jersey politician was stopped in her tracks after hearing an apparent insult during a meeting of the States Assembly - the island's parliament.

St Brelade Deputy Moz Scott was speaking during a debate on proposals to require landlords to licence all their rental properties when another woman's voice could be heard interrupting her saying "you stupid woman!"

After an awkward pause, parliamentary proceedings continued, with politicians looking around to try to identify the source of the outburst.

Deputy Scott has now emailed States Members to update them on what happened.

She said: "Some of you were intrigued and concerned about an interruption during my speech yesterday.

"Just to let you know, I received an explanation and apology from a Greffe officer this morning, who assured me the comment was not directed to me and was a self-rebuke."

The politician signed off by saying: "I commend the individual for fessing up to the unintended double act and hope the self-talk is kinder in future."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: