Jersey's last remaining measures in place since the coronavirus pandemic are being scrapped from August 2023.

Although the helpline was closed in January and the last vaccination appointments took place in June, several government measures dating back to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic have remained in place.

They include having to stay at home for five days if you test positive for coronavirus, taking a test before entering a hospital or care home, and the government giving out free boxes of lateral flow tests.

Health officials first handed out boxes of lateral flow tests in January 2021, initially making them available to schools. The government says LFTs will still be available to buy from pharmacies, supermarkets or online.

Instead of staying at home for five days, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should stay at home until they are better, or seek advice from their GP if they have any health concerns.

Patients being admitted to hospital will also no longer be required to take a lateral flow test first.

Professor Peter Bradley says Jersey's last remaining pandemic rules being relaxed marks a "return to normality". Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: "The changes we’re announcing today signifies that, although the pandemic isn’t over, we are in a very fortunate position to be able to scale back what we are doing and mark the end of our emergency response.

"These changes are proportionate to the level of risk the virus poses to the island. We have continued this de-escalation since February 2022, and I am pleased that we are at this stage where we can somewhat return to normality.

“How the virus will develop in the future and over time remains uncertain, so I urge islanders to continue following the guidance by staying home if you feel unwell, and if you’re eligible for vaccination, please book an appointment to give yourself the best level of protection."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: