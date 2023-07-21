Accessible hotel in Jersey welcomes first visitors from the UK

A Jersey hotel that has been upgraded to make it more accessible has started welcoming its first visitors from the UK.

Maison Des Landes in St Ouen has been fitted with specialist equipment, making it a suitable destination for people who would otherwise struggle to find accommodation.

One of those people is Sarah Haytree, who recently stayed at the hotel with her husband, Dave.

The couple have found it so difficult to find adequate accommodation in the past that it was their first holiday in nearly 30 years.

However, thanks to the adapted bed at the St Ouen hotel, the pair were able to plan a trip together knowing there were proper facilities in place.

Similarly, Julie and John Roberts were full of praises for the hotel's accessibility.

Julie says: "Wherever else you go, you haven't got something to grip hold of to stand up, sit down, stay on the toilet or to sit down on the seat on the shower.

"It's wonderful to have those facilities because a lot of hotels call themselves disabled friendly but have just stuck a poster here and there to get away with it."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: