The funeral of a motorcyclist who died following a crash in Jersey last month took place today.

Kieran Le Bail, 23, died following a crash during an organised race on Jersey's Five Mile Road on 24 June.

Friends and family gathered at St Helier's Methodist Church this afternoon to pay respects to the "kind and gentle" man, who was the "glue that stuck his family together".

A guard of honour was held by more than 60 Customs and Immigration Officers as Mr Le Bail's coffin was taken from the church this afternoon.

Customs and Immigration Officers lined the exit of the service to remember their late colleague. Credit: ITV Channel

Hundreds of islanders are expected to attend a memorial ride for Kieran on Sunday (23 July).

Those who was to attend are invited to arrive at Le Braye car park in St Ouen from 9:15am for a 10am departure.

