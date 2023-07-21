Teachers in Jersey have suspended three days of strike action after positive talks with the government.

Members of the teaching union NASUWT say they have sat down with the States Employment Board who have agreed to discuss a multi-year payment plan.

As part of conversations, the States Employment Board have also agreed to resume conversations over teacher work load.

The strikes were due to take place on the 12 September and the 18 and 19 October.

The announcement comes after hundreds of teachers flocked to Royal Square on 5 July as part of a dispute with the government over a proposed pay rise.

In recent months, both teaching unions in the island have rejected the government’s 7.9% pay offer and are calling for a 15.4% rise.

Marina Mauger, representative for the NASUWT said: "We're pleased to be suspending strike action because we never want to cause any disruption to schools.

"Suspending is now the only fair thing to do as the States Employment Board moved towards what we've asked for.

"However we now need them to keep their promise and carry on discussions."

No date has been confirmed for further discussions.

