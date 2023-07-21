A man has been arrested after a late night street fight in St Helier.

A 29-year-old was arrested just before midnight on 20 July after two assaults on Mulcaster Street.

Witnesses saw a man knock another man to the floor in the road at the junction of Pier Road and then punch and kick another man several times outside The Drift bar.

The suspect is described as white, 5'9" tall and stocky in appearance. He was wearing dark trousers and a white t-shirt with a dark jacket.

The injuries to the other men involved in the incidents are unknown.

Police would like to speak with anyone who saw these assaults take place and any drivers who may have been driving past, especially Taxi drivers.

They are continuing to investigate the incident.

