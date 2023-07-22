A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Guernsey's Harbour Carnival.

The annual event attracts hundreds of people, who take part in various challenges like dingy and rubber duck racing.

The alleged assault is thought to have taken place on or near the Crown Pier during the tug-of-war.

Police are asking anyone who noticed a man acting suspiciously in the crowds of spectators on Friday 21 July to get in touch on 01481 222222.

Anyone with CCTV or camera footage that could relate to the incident has also been asked to contact them.

Police say: "Alleged incidents such as this are always taken very seriously by Guernsey Police, and the man suspected of committing these offences is currently in custody.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Headquarters on 01481 222222 and ask to speak to the Criminal Investigation Department."

