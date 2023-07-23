Lucy describes the scary moment her family were evacuated from their hotel...

A mother from Jersey whose family has been evacuated due to wildfires in Rhodes has described the "petrifying" situation.

Lucy Le Boutillier had enjoyed a week of holiday with her husband and children on the Greek island before the blaze broke out.

Greek authorities confirmed 19,000 people have been evacuated after high temperatures and winds spread the fire from the mountains towards more populated areas.

Lucy's family were forced to leave all their luggage at their hotel and walk southwards, away from the blaze.

Along with other tourists, they boarded an army vehicle which took them to a holding hotel.

She said: "We didn't get a seat but we didn't care. We stood and they took us 25 minutes down the coast to another hotel.

"We managed to get some mattresses but we haven't slept, they ran out of water. They eventually fed the children this morning - the children only.

"My husband queued for three and a half hours to get provisions for us. All we have is what we're standing in - we don't know the state of our hotel, we don't care about our luggage.

"We're just desperate to get out of Rhodes."

The family have now been moved to a school hall in the north of the island, where they have been told they will stay for two days.

Lucy claims there has been no communication from the UK or Jersey government as to when they can leave.

She said: "You can smell the smoke. The children are petrified and we're trying to stay as positive as we can for them.

"We'll leave this island if we can by ferry or by airplane.

"Anything the government of Jersey can do to help us get out, we would be so grateful to them."

The UK Foreign Office has updated its foreign travel advice on the heatwaves and wildfires in Europe.

It said: "If you are a British national affected by wildfires in Rhodes, please follow the guidance from the emergency services. Call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger.

"The Greek government has established a crisis management Unit to facilitate the evacuation of foreign citizens from Rhodes. They can be contacted on +30 210 368 1730. For 24/7 British consular assistance, call +4420 7008 5000.

"If you are planning to travel to Rhodes, please check with your travel operator or hotel prior to travel that the area you plan to visit is not impacted by the current wildfires."

