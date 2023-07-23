Play Brightcove video

Lord Eric Pickles has gathered a group of experts to find the real number of people who died in Alderney during the second world war.

A panel of international experts on the Holocaust is to review the number of deaths in Alderney during the Nazi occupation of the Second World War.

Russian and Eastern European slave workers and Jewish prisoners were held at four camps around the island.

Post-war reports indicated that hundreds of them had died there, but experts have long believed that the true figure is much higher.

The new investigation will be led by academics from Canada, Germany, France and the UK, but the team say they welcome submissions from amateur historians and members of the public.

There will be a fresh search of all documents about the Alderney camps, including the Pantcheff report, which was written by a British army officer after the war and is believed to contain details of mass killings and burials on the island.

Conservative peer Lord Eric Pickles is the head of the UK delegation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which has been campaigning for this investigation to take place.

He said: “The panel of international experts is currently being put together. It will be an academic peer review of the numbers of prisoners murdered by the Nazis by brutality, neglect, work or judicial process. No human remains will be disturbed.

"We want to make this as transparent as possible so in a few weeks time we'll open the books and anybody, whether they are a distinguished historian or an amateur historian, or somebody who has been collecting facts about Alderney, who wants to put in a theory backed up with evidence, we'll listen to you."

Lord Pickles hopes the results of the investigation will bring those with personal connections to those affected by the Nazi occupation of Alderney some closure.

He said: "I hope it will give them some rest and I hope it will enable Alderney to fully appreciate what an important aspect of the Holocaust it holds."

The inquiry is set to close at the end of October, with the findings published in the new year.

