The search for a missing person believed to have gone overboard from a ferry in the English Channel has been called off.

An alarm was raised when the passenger failed to disembark from the M/V Commodore Clipper in Jersey on Saturday 22 July.

It is thought that they fell into the sea at some point during the journey from Portsmouth to Guernsey.

The search operation, led by HM Coastguard in the UK, and supported by the Jersey and Guernsey Coastguards, covered a large area of the Channel by air.

However no sign of the person was found.

Assistant Harbour Master James Way said: “An extensive area was searched as we did not know exactly when or where the person may have entered the water.

"As the survival time for someone in the water in normal clothing has now expired, the search has been terminated.

"Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the missing person at this difficult time”.

