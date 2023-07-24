A ferry crew member has died following an incident on Victoria Pier in St Helier.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday 23 July.

While the exact nature of the 'incident' is currently unclear, the Channel Islands' ferry operator Manche Îles Express has confirmed a member of their crew has died.

The company said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family at this difficult time.

"Manche Îles Express [is] working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident."

More to follow...

