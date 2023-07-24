A drug dealer has been jailed after pleading guilty to smuggling cocaine and cannabis into Jersey.

Shane Derek Lloyd, 39, has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison after police officers discovered a "commercial quantity" of drugs - said to be worth more than £43,000 - and cash at his home.

Jersey Police say they had been visiting the property as part of a separate investigation.

Officers recovered more than £40,000 worth of drugs from Lloyd's home. Credit: States of Jersey Police

During the search, officers also seized a mobile phone which contained evidence of Lloyd's involvement in dealing illegal substances.

The head of the Jersey Police drugs squad, DS Jim McGranahan, said: “We are committed to removing illegal drugs from Jersey and seeing those responsible for supplying them put before the courts."

Lloyd has been remanded in custody at La Moye Prison.

