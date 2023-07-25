A Jersey cyclist has been hospitalised following a collision with a bus.

It happened on Monday 17 July at around 5:15pm outside Liberation Station in St Helier and involved the number 23 Liberty Bus.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, injured his elbow and needed hospital treatment.

Jersey Police is asking anyone who may have seen the incident to call them on 01534 612612 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

