Parents across the UK and the Channel Islands are being urged to think carefully about whether their child is ready to be left home alone.

The warning from the NSPCC charity comes after they received a spike in calls to Childline from adults concerned about a young person being left unsupervised, with more than 4,700 reports between April 2022 and March 2023.

The group say this number increases during the summer holidays as parents struggle to balance their job and childcare - particularly during a cost of living crisis where they may be working longer hours to make ends meet.

One girl aged 15 told the service: "Mum has left us alone again, she keeps doing this.

"She just disappears for days and won’t answer anyone’s calls or texts. I’m so frustrated and angry with her. My brother is only six, I can look after him myself but I shouldn’t have to."

Quotes from a 15-year-old girl who spoke to Childline about being left home alone with her six-year-old brother. Credit: Quotes from NSPCC

There is no legal limit for leaving children at home and the NSPCC says every situation is different, but adds those aged three and below should never be left alone.

Head of the helpline Kam Thandi said: "It's crucial that children are involved in the conversation about when they may be ready for this and what they are comfortable with."

More advice can be found on the Childline website and further support services can be accessed below.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: