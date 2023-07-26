The Guernsey Housing Association has agreed to buy the Braye Lodge Hotel for £1.8 million and return the site to keyworker housing.

The former hotel was bought by the Medical Specialist Group in 2019, but prior to that had been used by the Health & Social Care Committee to house staff at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Under the GHA's new plans, at least 20 properties will be built on the site to house hospital workers.

If planning permission is granted and contractors are available to work on the project, the GHA hopes the new homes will be ready by 2026.

Money from the States' Affordable Housing Development Programme was used to help the GHA with the purchase.

The GHA's Chief Executive, Victoria Slade, welcomed the news and said the site is one of several it's developing to provide affordable housing on the island.

Politicians have also said they are pleased and that the purchase is a step in the right direction.

President of the Employment Committee, Deputy Peter Roffey, says: "We’re doing everything we can to respond to the island’s requirements for all types of affordable housing".

Meanwhile, HSC President, Deputy Al Brouard, added that the homes "combined with further steps to build essential accommodation on, or near, the PEH Campus, will help support our efforts to recruit the staff we need to deliver the island’s critical care services in the future".

