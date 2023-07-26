Guernsey residents on income support could be entitled to up to £20 more a week.

Those with an illness, disability or health condition that has led to further costs around energy, clothing, laundry and food can apply for the Extra Needs Allowance, as long as they are not receiving the Severe Disability Benefit.

The Social Security Committee is also urging locals who may be just above the income support threshold to look into whether they can have medical costs such as prescription charges and GP visits covered by the scheme.

The Committee's Vice-President, Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez, said: "We're aware that it's particularly difficult for people to make ends meet at the moment so we just want to raise awareness about some additional support that people may be eligible for."

More information about government financial support can be found at gov.gg/OtherSupport, by emailing IncomeSupport@gov.gg or calling 01481 221000.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: