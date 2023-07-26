Guernsey Police could be given more powers to combat hazardous driving, including motorists who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

There are concerns that the current law is outdated with politicians wanting to bring in roadside testing for substances such as cannabis, and better portable alcohol breath tests that can be submitted into evidence.

Deputy Rob Prow, President of Jersey's Home Affairs Committee, said: "The Committee and I are very aware that the drugs landscape in Guernsey is changing and with that, the law needs to change too.

"The recent availability of medicinal cannabis may well see more people driving under its influence, which could make our roads a more dangerous place."

The Committee say the police currently have inadequate charging options due to gaps in the law and that these changes would align Guernsey with the UK.

There will also be two new offences proposed for when careless, inconsiderate and dangerous driving causes serious injury or death.

There were an average of 103 drink and drug drive offences per year between 2017 and 2021.

Guernsey's Roads Policing Inspector Thomas Marshall said: "The new laws will ensure officers are equipped to keep the island’s roads safe and deal with those people that decide to ignore the laws much more efficiently."

A policy letter is expected to be put forward before mid-2025, the end of the current political term.

