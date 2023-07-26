States of Guernsey staff will be given a real-terms pay cut next year.

Back in March, unions agreed to accept a salary rise of 1% below June's RPIX figure - the rate of inflation minus mortgage interest payments.

With RPIX announced as 6.8%, States' employees will receive a 5.8% wage increase for 2024.

The overall rate of inflation in Guernsey has dropped to 7.3%, lower than the UK and Jersey but still well above the Bank of England's 2% target for healthy growth.

