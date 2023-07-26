A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after falling from a sea wall in Jersey.

It happened in the Le Braye area of St Ouen's Bay on the south-west of the island at around 12:45pm on Tuesday 26 July.

Emergency services were called to the incident with fire crews and paramedics attending.

The extent of the woman's injuries is not yet known.

