A man who needed 36 staples and six stitches in his back after an abnormal mole turned out to be skin cancer is urging others to get themselves checked out.

Andrew Lewis from Jersey says he is lucky that the melanoma was treatable and he has since become more aware of the importance of sunscreen.

He said: "The end result in my case was a happy one, unfortunately for other people it's not quite so easy.

"The earlier you can get these things, the better. Or even better don't get them in the first place by putting lots of factor 50 on."

Cases of skin cancer in the UK have reached a record high across all age groups and in the Channel Islands, the proportion of people diagnosed is among the highest worldwide.

Jersey Consultant Dermatologist Dr Anna Kukula says it is an increasing problem with a thinning ozone layer letting through more harmful UV rays, an ageing population and islanders' way of life making them more susceptible.

She added: "We have approximately 80 invasive melanomas per year, per 100,000 population.

"People enjoy an outdoor lifestyle and unfortunately, the message about sunscreen is not always absorbed and taken in."

That is one of the reasons why the cancer charity Macmillan has set up 12 free suncream dispensers across Jersey.

Kevin Alway from the group explained: "I think with the cost of living crisis that we're going through at the moment, what's accessible is very different from family to family.

"It's something that's easily forgettable but something that you want people to use."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: