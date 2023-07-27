Jersey Police are trying to identify a man who was reportedly attacked near Liberation Square in St Helier.

The assault is said to have happened across the road from the Pomme d'Or hotel, next to the zebra crossing by Liberty Wharf, at around 10:20pm on Monday 24 July.

Officers received a report of a man being attacked, and are looking to speak to him.

He was described as white with short brown hair, and wearing a dark T-shirt with writing on the front, dark shorts and dark trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

