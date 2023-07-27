A German bomb dating back to the Second World War has been detonated off the coast of Guernsey after being found by a local diver.

The ordnance is believed to have been a SC250 bomb, dropped from a plane during the conflict.

Guernsey Police were assisted by Guernsey Harbours and the Royal Navy in the detonation at 10:15am on Thursday 27 July.

The area around the bomb was cleared before the explosion, and boat owners were contacted in advance.

