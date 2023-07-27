A passenger believed to have fallen from a ferry sailing from Portsmouth to the Channel Islands has been named as Ebla Yusuf.

She was last seen at around 2pm on Saturday 22 July aboard the Condor Clipper as it was sailing across the English Channel.

The vessel was still in UK waters at the time.

On Thursday 27 July, the Channel Islands' police forces issued a joint statement confirming her identity.

It said: "There is nothing to indicate that Ebla disembarked in Guernsey or Jersey, and after arrival in Jersey the crew conducted a full search of the boat and Ebla was not found."

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who may have spoken to her before or during the sailing, saying "any information could assist the ongoing search".

Anyone with information is asked to call Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or Guernsey Police on 01481 222222.

