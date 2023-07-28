Jersey air display risks being cancelled without more funding say organisers

Organisers of this year’s Jersey International Air Display say the event is in danger of being cancelled at the end of this month unless it can raise more sponsorship money.

The event is normally financed through private sector sponsorship and a government grant.

The airshow says the shortfall in funding is due to a change in Government policy towards how grants are allocated.

"the government has decided to put all such event grants out to tender and invite expressions of interest from individuals and organisations to apply for them." They said in a statement.

"The result of the new policy being announced at short notice has been that the organisers of the Jersey International Air Display lost some of their existing private sector sponsorship, due to the uncertainty this policy has raised."

The organisers say that the government is prepared to offer a grant of £40,000 this year subject to conditions which have not yet been received.

"The grant is half of the £80,000 that was requested from the government (and is a reduction on the £60,000 received for the 2022 display). The increase requested is due to rising costs across the board." they say.

In response, the government said “On 10th May 2023, Government made a provisional offer of £40,000 to JIAD Ltd to support an air event in 2023.

"This was the same provisional offer that was made in 2022, which was eventually increased following a request from JIAD (Jersey international air display) organiser."

Regarding the JIAD's statement on grants, the government said "There has not been a change in Government policy towards organisations that receive grants."

"It has always been the case that Islanders expect Government to test the resilience of grant funding for longstanding events and projects to ensure compatibility with our island’s wider priorities and value-for-money."

The air display has been cancelled two times previously, once in 1954 and a second time in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers of the separately run Guernsey air display say their event has been unaffected and will continue as planned.