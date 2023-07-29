Nearly £2 million of additional funding has been allocated towards improving Jersey's sewage infrastructure so the island has enough capacity to support new homes.

The money will be distributed to projects aiming to reduce pollution and improve efficiency.

The government needs to upgrade the current sewage system as it was built when the island had a much smaller population meaning it's no longer fit for purpose.

This is putting plans to build thousands of new homes by 2030 under pressure, as there are fears the island won't have adequate infrastructure in place by then.

Millions of pounds has already been spent on upgrading the Bellozanne sewage treatment site, but more work is still needed on crucial components such as piping.

In June, the infrastructure minister said plans to charge islanders for liquid waste disposal were being considered to help cover the costs of upgrading the sewage system.

