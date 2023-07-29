Play Brightcove video

Serena Sandhu took a tour of the Torteval trail.

Crowds of islanders came out to see the more than 50 scarecrows on display at this year's festival in Torteval on Saturday.

Covering everything from the Island Games, to the newly-crowned King and even the 30-metre-high pylons recently built in La Grande Mare, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

To mark the event's 20th year, people from outside the parish were allowed to submit entries.

The proceeds from the festival are going towards two local charities - Cancer Research Guernsey and the Lihou Charitable Trust.

One of the organisers, Nikki Addlessee, says: "We've got various stalls, a tea tent, a pet corner, some children activities.

"We have Punch and Judy for the first time which is lovely for the children so it's a lovely fun family day out and the dogs can come for a walk as well".

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: