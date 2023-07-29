Play Brightcove video

Serena Sandhu met the family before they returned to the UK.

A Ukrainian family who fled their country after the Russians invaded have enjoyed a trip to Guernsey thanks to a local charity.

The Ameris - made up of 8-year-old Daniella, 9-year-old Gabriella and parents Ivor and Biola - were invited to the island by the Rotary Club.

They embraced island life during their holiday, enjoying activities including kayaking, candle-making, and trips to Herm and Castle Cornet.

The family were forced to flee Kyiv soon after the Russian invasion, and relocated to the UK where they've lived with a host family for the last 16 months.

Reflecting on those early days of war, Biola says: "The 10 days that we spent it that horror is enough. We saw tanks and we had to hide but we are alive".

For her children, she says the opportunity to travel to Guernsey has been an eye-opening experience.

"When the war started my daughters started to associate some travelling with the war because they remember they had to run to flee the country with suitcases.

"I am really happy for us and for them that we have real proper holiday rest".

The family also thanked Guernsey for supporting Ukraine and the ongoing humanitarian efforts to help people in the country.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: