Panel to review culture within government after recent resignations

A review into the culture within the government and civil service has been started by the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel in Jersey.

One of its main aims is to assess the current Council of Ministers and how the atmosphere in the workplace may have changed since it started last year.

It follows the resignations of the Chief Executive Officer, Suzanne Wylie, and two senior Health and Community Services managers this year.

At the time of the announcements, concerns were raised over the reasons behind their departures.

This review hopes to address these allegations - it'll also look at whether the requirements and expectations of the CEO should be updated.

The panel's report will build on a similar one carried out in 2021, and will assess whether progress has been made on its recommendations.

It'll also work to identify any areas where improvement is still needed, and issues haven't been addressed.

With regard to the civil service, it'll look at whether there are enough policies in place to ensure there are fair grievance and disciplinary procedures.

Jersey's government employs more than 7,000 people on the island.

