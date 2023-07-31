Guernsey's top politician has said that the island's private colleges should have to pay their own way and warned that States funding could be withdrawn.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, the President of the island's Policy and Resources Committee, says the government needs to look at how much it is spending to resolve the £135 million public deficit.

Under Deputy Ferbrache's proposals, Blanchelande College, Elizabeth College and the Ladies' College would no longer receive public money after 2026 when their current funding deals end.

In 2022, the colleges received just over £3.5 million in grants, down from £3.8 million from the year before.

The chairs of the three grant-aided colleges confirmed they are in discussions with the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture.

A joint statement read: "We welcome the opportunity to engage with the Committee about our future working relationship.

"As this is a developing conversation, we do not believe it is appropriate to comment further, at this stage."A debate on funding for the colleges is due to take place in Guernsey's States - the island's parliament - this summer.

