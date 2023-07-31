A man has appeared before Jersey's Magistrate's Court after heroin and cocaine with a reported street value of £162,000 was seized by Customs officers at Jersey Airport.

The island's Customs and Immigration Service says Sean Mulami Aboh, 23, was caught trying to smuggle the Class A drugs as he flew into Jersey from Gatwick on Thursday 27 July.

He was arrested and charged with importing controlled substances.

Aboh appeared before Jersey's Magistrate's Court on Monday 31 July, where he was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear again before the Royal Court on Monday 11 December.

