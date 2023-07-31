A new 400-passenger ferry is arriving in Guernsey for harbour trials and staff training on Monday morning.

The Condor Islander will then make her way to St Helier, St Malo and Cherbourg for similar tests before sailing to the UK to finish her refit.

The ship has been in Spain since early June for engineering work and it is hoped she will be ready for commercial use by October.

Condor's Chief Executive Officer John Napton said: "These trials are important for our crews and shore staff in the various ports to familiarise themselves with the new ship.

"Changes include installing a duty-free shop, changes to overnight cabin configurations and refreshing the passenger lounges."

The States of Guernsey loaned Condor £26 million pounds to buy the 125-metre-long vessel and say the move will strengthen travel as well as supply routes.

