A man and a woman in their 20s have been injured in two separate assaults which allegedly took place on the dancefloor of a Jersey nightclub.

The incidents are said to have happened between 1am-1:30am on Saturday 29 July in Rojo's on Beresford Street.

Jersey Police say while the woman had to be taken to hospital by ambulance afterwards, the pair only suffered 'minor' injuries.

A man, 27, was arrested later on suspicion of grave and criminal assault. He is currently on bail while police continue their inquiries.

Jersey Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call 01534 612612 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: