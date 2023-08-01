Passengers flying in and out of Alderney won't be able to buy food or drinks at the airport as the only catering kiosk has closed.

Guernsey Ports, which owns the airport, says the operator of the Aviator Café gave little notice that it would be ending its contract on Monday 31 July.

The move leaves passengers with access to just the airport's water dispenser, having to bring other food or drink with them before they travel.

Staff at Guernsey Ports are now urgently working to find a replacement caterer ahead of Alderney Week beginning on Monday 7 August.

The company said in a statement that it had "already received proposals from several businesses" to operate the airport kiosk on a short-term basis until the end of the year.

"These offers are being treated as formal expressions of interest and will be assessed with a view to installing an interim operator by the end of this week" it continued.

Guernsey Ports says a full tender process will take place for a new long-term operator of the Aviator Café, coming into effect from January 2024.

